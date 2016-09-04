Rams roster remains a work in progress, as team continues to maneuver

The Rams trimmed their roster to the NFL-mandated 53 players this weekend, but that does not mean the roster is set.

The Rams continued to maneuver Sunday, exploring options and signing players to the practice squad as they prepare for their opener against the San Francisco 49ers next week on “Monday Night Football.”

“There’s moving parts right now,” Coach Jeff Fisher said during a news conference at the team’s practice facility at Cal Lutheran University, “and there are probably going to be moving parts over the next couple days.”

Moving, of course, has been the operative word for the Rams since January, when the NFL signed off on their return from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

The Rams spent the off-season in Oxnard, training camp at UC Irvine. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, they were moving into a temporary modular facility in Thousand Oaks, their home for the next three seasons.

“Things are still coming in,” Fisher said. “I’m looking for my clock. There’s a few things I haven’t found yet.”

The Rams are searching for ways to improve upon last season’s 7-9 record and to make the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

They went 2-2 during the exhibition season.

“For the most part, we’re getting closer to where we need to be,” defensive lineman William Hayes said after last week’s defeat by the Minnesota Vikings.

Linebacker Akeem Ayers, who started 11 games last season, had his contract terminated Saturday, but Fisher indicated that the former Verbum Dei High and UCLA standout might be back.

“Some of the decisions you make are not permanent,” Fisher said, adding, “Akeem has played well for us and we enjoyed having him, but we’re kind of hopeful that this is not the end between us and Akeem.”

Veteran players who are on the roster for the first game are guaranteed termination pay if they are released during the season. If they are signed after the first game, the contract is not guaranteed.

Without Ayers, the Rams are left with Alec Ogletree at middle linebacker and Mark Barron on the weakside. Sixth-round pick Josh Forrest and undrafted free agents Cory Littleton and Nicholas Grigsby are competing for the other spot, though the Rams often play five defensive backs.

“We’ve got a ways to go and we’re young at the position,” Fisher said of the linebackers, “but we like where the future is right now with that group.”

T.J. McDonald, Maurice Alexander and Cody Davis are the only safeties. When asked about that position group, Fisher once again referred to moving parts.

Rams players are scheduled to go through a light workout Monday.

“I can’t stand up in front of them … and say, ‘Hey, this is the group were going to war with,’” Fisher said, “because there’s change.

“And you see it across the league: Nobody’s settled right now.”

The Rams’ wide receiver corps also remains in flux. Seven receivers are on the roster, which Fisher described as unusual.

“Offensive line [10 players] falls into that same category,” Fisher said. “If you are to assume this is the group we’re going to San Francisco with, it would be incorrect.”

Receiver Nelson Spruce, an undrafted free agent, made the roster despite playing in only the first exhibition against the Dallas Cowboys. Spruce caught six passes and scored a touchdown but suffered a knee injury.

“Nelson did a lot of things well in addition to the preseason game he played in,” Fisher said, “so it made sense. He’s healing up. We feel like he had a chance to contribute and make plays.”

Quick hits

Running backs Aaron Green and Terrence Magee, receiver Paul McRoberts, offensive lineman Isaiah Battle, defensive lineman Morgan Fox, linebacker Brandon Chubb and defensive back Michael Jordan cleared waivers and were signed to the 10-player practice squad. … Running back Tre Mason remains on the did-not-report list. Fisher said that the Rams had been in communication with Mason’s family and that the organization, the NFL and NFL Players Assn. agreed that the best position “is to take care of him and help him to get the help that he needs to get through this life crisis that he’s had.” Mason was arrested in March in Florida on on suspicion of misdemeanor drug and driving-related offenses. He also was reportedly involved in another incident that required police intervention and a hospital evaluation. … Offensive lineman Eric Kush, who has been featured prominently in “Hard Knocks,” was claimed by the Chicago Bears. “Eric Kush was a hard decision to make,” Fisher said.

