Firing of former Rams coach Jeff Fisher included in 'All or Nothing' series

The Rams’ return to Los Angeles last season was the topic of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

But that series chronicled the team only through training camp, so it did not capture what was perhaps the hardest knock of the season — the firing of coach Jeff Fisher.

That plot point is documented in “All or Nothing: A season with the Los Angeles Rams,” which will stream beginning June 30 on Amazon.

In a trailer for the series, Fisher is shown standing before his team.

“We’ve had some great team meetings,” Fisher says. “This is one that you’re probably going to remember. Because I’m no longer your head coach.”

Last season, the “All or Nothing” series highlighted the Arizona Cardinals. It won a Sports Emmy on Tuesday night for outstanding serialized documentary.

