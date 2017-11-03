After a week off, the Rams are hoping they're back on the road to victory against the Giants

The game will be played 2,500-plus miles and several times zones from Los Angeles.

But as the Rams prepared this week for Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, their level of concern was a collective, “No big deal.”

And there was little reason to doubt them.

First-year coach Sean McVay and his team have known nothing but success playing road games near and far. They won at San Francisco, Dallas, Jacksonville and in London en route to a 5-2 record and a share of the lead with Seattle in the NFC West.

After a week off, the Rams returned to practice for a few days. Then they packed their bags again and boarded a flight to the East Coast.

“I don’t know why or what it is, but that ‘Yourself against the world, we’re all we got, we’re all we need’ type of thing is part of our mantra and brings us together,” quarterback Jared Goff said.

“We’ve played well on the road, so we enjoy it. It’s definitely not a disadvantage for us.”

The trek to East Coast cities certainly looked to be a hurdle last week for other teams from California.

The Chargers lost at New England. The Oakland Raiders lost at Buffalo. And the 49ers lost at Philadelphia.

But the Rams have been immune to similar pitfalls

The 1 p.m. EST kickoff — 10 a.m. for the Rams’ body clocks — is not an insurmountable challenge, players said.

“We’re 4-0 on the road — I feel like that’s saying something right there,” cornerback Trumaine Johnson said. “We know what we got to do and Coach has put us in the right position to go out there and man up and compete in those games.”

McVay said his team has “gotten comfortable” being on the road.

“It’s something that we’re getting used to doing,” he said, “and any time you can find a rhythm and a routine, I think players feel comfortable with that.”

The timing of the open date — while welcomed for the opportunity to rest and heal — interrupted that routine.

That was the one complaint from some Rams who wanted to continue riding their momentum.

“I was saying that to Coach,” running back Todd Gurley said. “I wish we could have just kept playing a game or two and didn’t have the bye. … Hopefully, we can go out and pick up where we left off.”

The Rams are two weeks removed from a 33-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in London. The victory kept them in the hunt for a playoff berth, something the Rams have not earned since 2004.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo this week described them as “the red-hot Rams.”

The defense is coming off its most dominant performance of the season. The shutout against the Cardinals was the Rams’ first since 2014.

“We’ve had a stretch here that we seem to be all on the same page and doing well,” defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said.

The Rams benefited from their time to recover and heal, Phillips said. The challenge will be recapturing the timing.

“I think we’re back on track, but you worry about it as a coach,” he said. “But it’s the players focusing back again. Then getting rested I still think helps you.”

The Rams face a Giants team that also had an open date after falling to 1-6 with a loss against the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago.

Star receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall are among the Giants’ injured and cornerback Janoris Jenkins is the latest player to be suspended for violating team rules.

But Phillips noted that the Giants still have quarterback Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion.

“He’s one of those quarterbacks that, he knows what coverage you’re in even if you disguise things,” Phillips said. “He knows when you’re blitzing. … He’s a complete quarterback.

“He wouldn’t have all of the rings and the championships he’s had without being a great player.”

The Rams will return to the Coliseum next week when they play the Houston Texans. It will be their first home game since losing to the Seahawks on Oct. 8.

Rams players are looking forward to playing in front of their fans.

But first they intend to once again prove that they are at home on the road.

