Rams' Jared Goff, Todd Gurley react to trade that sent Greg Robinson to Lions

The trade that sent struggling offensive tackle Greg Robinson from the Rams to the Detroit Lions came as a shock to quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley.

Robinson, the No. 2 pick in the 2014 draft, went to the Lions in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft.

The trade was completed Wednesday night and announced Thursday.

“When I woke up and saw that at first it was a little shocking,” Goff said Thursday night during an event sponsored by the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission at the Coliseum. “But part of the business, man. It sucks.

“But Greg was a good teammate, a good friend and wish him the best.”

Robinson played left tackle most of the last three seasons. He was plagued by penalties and inconsistency protecting the quarterback.

The Rams in March signed free agent Andrew Whitworth to play left tackle. New coach Sean McVay shifted Robinson to right tackle, but Jamon Brown moved into a first-team role during organized team activities.

“I’m going to miss my boy, G,” Gurley said. “Good dude and wish him the best of luck up there in Detroit.”

