Rams will make Todd Gurley the NFL's highest-paid running back with four-year extension

The Rams and running back Todd Gurley, the reigning NFL offensive player of the year, have agreed on a contract extension that will make him the the league’s highest-paid player at his position, the team announced Tuesday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is a four-year extension through the 2023 season that includes $45 million in guarantees and could be worth as much as $60 million, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
Gurley, the 10th player chosen in the 2016 draft, has a salary-cap number of $4.4 million this season in the fourth year of his rookie contract.
Gurley, 23, scored a league-leading 19 touchdowns and amassed more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage last season as the Rams finished 11-5 and won the NFC West under first-year coach Sean McVay.
“What a special player he is,” McVay said. “I think last year’s production didn’t really reflect the value he provides because he did such a great job but he’s so much more than that to our team.
“The way that he competes in [pass] protection, and the way that he works and the way that rubs off on his teammates.”
The Rams approached Gurley’s representatives about an extension during the spring “to get ahead of the curve,” general manager Les Snead said.
“It’s not only Todd but a lot of other guys we want to make Rams for a long time and be a part of the core that we’re building here,” Snead said.
Gurley is the second Rams player to receive a lucrative extension in the last week.
Receiver Brandin Cooks, acquired in an offseason trade with the New England Patriots, signed a five-year extension that could be worth $80 million.
Cooks’ and Gurley’s deals raise obvious questions about the status of defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
The reigning NFL defensive player of the year is not expected to arrive for the first workout of training camp on Thursday without a mega-extension. He is entering his fifth season and is scheduled to earn about $6.9 million.
Donald, who sat out training camp in 2017, is thought to be seeking a deal that would put him among the league’s highest-paid players.
“Each situation is different,” Snead said regarding the pace of negotiations. “Different players, different agents. … You work on everything simultaneously but you really don’t know when you’re going to get something done or not because it’s case by case.”
Snead said the Rams are continuing to try to reach agreement with Donald.
“Aaron’s big part of who we are, where we want to go,” Snead said, noting that there was still time to get a deal done before the first workout.
Frustrated Rams fans on social media have not been shy about posting “pay the man” messages in regard to Donald.
“That’s what we’re trying to do,” Snead said. “But I understand in this day and age, with social media and tweets and all that, it’s a little more complicated than that. But definitely agree with the fans.
“We want to definitely try to pay Aaron what he’s deserved and make him a Ram a long time.”
