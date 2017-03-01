Rams will don blue and white helmet design of 'Fearsome Foursome' era

In an effort to leave last season — and the color palette of their St. Louis era behind — the Rams on Wednesday revealed another uniform change.

The team announced it will don blue helmets with white horns, a design that harks back to the “Fearsome Foursome” era of the 1960s. The Rams wore the helmets with that design once last season in a December game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The helmets announcement — and the elimination of gold horns — came a day after the Rams said they were “evolving” their uniforms by eliminating the gold stripe from white uniform pants worn during home games at the Coliseum. Fans were invited to vote on whether the pants should be emblazoned with two blue stripes or only one.

Fans also can vote on whether the helmet facemask should be blue or white.

The Rams are not expected to change jersey colors or design until the 2019 season, when they are aiming to introduce a major rebrand for the opening of their new Inglewood stadium.

The full 2017 uniform will be revealed Thursday, the team said.

To vote, go to: http://www.twitter.com/ramsnfl or http://www.facebook.com/rams.