Kayvon Webster won a Super Bowl with the Broncos. The Rams hope he brings his winning pedigree to L.A.

Peyton Manning and Champ Bailey influenced his work ethic and professionalism. Jack Del Rio and Wade Phillips taught him scheme.

Kayvon Webster also learned a lot about winning during his four seasons with the Denver Broncos.

The Rams’ pursued and signed Webster to possibly fill a gaping hole at cornerback, but they also added another desirable element: a Super Bowl pedigree.

Webster played for Broncos teams that participated in two NFL championship games, including a victory in Super Bowl 50 two seasons ago.

His experience around future hall of fame players such as now-retired Manning and Bailey, and Pro Bowl cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. “kind of rubbed off on me,” Webster said Tuesday, and could have a positive effect on a Rams franchise that is coming off a 4-12 finish and has not made the playoffs since 2004.

“I know how to approach the game as a professional, as a winner, like those guys are,” Webster said during a teleconference. “I just hope to come add my little spice to the Rams, and hopefully this season is one of the best ones.”

Webster, 26, started two games as a rookie in 2013 but played mainly as a defensive reserve and became a special teams standout for the Broncos.

Now, the 5-foot-11, 198-pound Webster intends to start opposite cornerback Trumaine Johnson.

“I’m pretty prepared for that role,” said Webster, who signed a two-year, $7.75-million contract that includes $4.25 million in guaranteed money, according to spotrac.com.

Last season, after cornerback Janoris Jenkins left to sign a free agent contract with the New York Giants, the Rams could not find a consistently dependable performer opposite Johnson.

They signed free agent Coty Sensabaugh but released him after four games. After sitting out the 2015 season because of a foot injury, E.J. Gaines suffered several injuries and struggled to regain his rookie form.

The Rams were left to start undrafted free agents Troy Hill and Michael Jordan. Both played well at times, but neither is regarded as a long-term solution.

Webster will get the opportunity to become one.

Phillips, the Broncos’ defensive coordinator the last two seasons, was the first hire made by new Rams’ Coach Sean McVay.

Under Phillips, the Rams are switching from a 4-3 defensive scheme to a 3-4 that relies heavily on pass-rushing linebackers and outside cornerbacks.

Webster and linebacker Connor Barwin, another free agent acquisition, both have ties to Phillips. Barwin played for him with the Houston Texans.

“You can always count on people with talent And character -Connor and Kayvon,” Phillips wrote in a tweet that included a large, flashing red check-mark in a box.

Webster said Phillips was a “huge part in my recruitment” by the Rams.

“I’ve been in Wade’s defense, so I kind of know the terminology,” Webster said. “I know how to bring people together.”

Webster played in college at South Florida and was a third-round pick by the Broncos in 2013. Del Rio was the Broncos’ defensive coordinator at the time, and Webster played extensively as a reserve, intercepting one pass as a rookie.

Phillips replaced Del Rio in 2015, and Webster’s main contributions came on special teams.

“I just had to kind of take a back seat and just learn and just handle my job as it came on special teams or wherever that may be,” he said. “You get a play here or a play there. I just had to make sure I’m on top of my game.”

Webster said he learned leadership from Denver’s winning culture and improved his skills by observing and playing alongside Talib and Harris, both Pro Bowl selections the last three seasons.

“Their attention to detail is really sharp,” he said.

Webster, the only Rams player who has played in a Super Bowl, aims to set a similar example.

“I know what I’m capable of,” he said, “and I’m just ready to come help the Rams get to the next level.”

