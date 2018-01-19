Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur interviewed by Tennessee Titans

Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur interviewed Friday to become head coach of the Tennessee Titans, the team announced.

The Titans are searching for a replacement for former coach Mike Mularkey, who was fired last week. LaFleur was the third candidate to interview, following Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel and Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

Neither LaFleur nor Vrabel nor Wilks has been an NFL head coach.

LaFleur, 38, did not call plays for the Rams, but helped coach and play-caller Sean McVay design a scheme that produced the league’s highest-scoring offense and propelled the Rams to their first playoff appearance since 2004.

LaFleur also played a role in helping second-year quarterback Jared Goff develop into one of the league’s most productive passers.

Goff was voted the NFL’s most improved player by the Pro Football Writers of America.