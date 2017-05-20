Rams mailbag: Stadium delay, uniforms, draft picks, Peyton Manning and a new puppy

The Rams move into the final phase of the offseason workout program when organized team activities begin on Monday.

There is no live contact, but the offense and defense can work in full-team drills during the 10 OTA workouts.

The Rams also will hold a minicamp in mid-June.

Now, on to your questions.

The Rams have not made the playoffs since 2004.

With new coach Sean McVay, new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and free-agent acquisitions such as left tackle Andrew Whitworth and receiver Robert Woods, there is reason for optimism about an improved record.

But it is way too early to say whether this is a potential playoff team. (And, as colleague Lindsey Thiry will attest, I am a notorious fence-sitter).

Seattle, with the addition of running back Eddie Lacy, will be formidable again in the NFC West. Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer appears near the end of his career, but Larry Fitzgerald is still going strong and running back David Johnson is coming off a terrific season. And although San Francisco will probably improve under Kyle Shanahan, it might be awhile before the 49ers are a playoff contender.

My early prediction for the Rams: 8-8.

Renovations to the Coliseum will be overseen by USC and are scheduled to begin in earnest after the 2017 NFL season. The Rams’ last regular-season home game is Dec. 31.

I have not heard about any major concerns from the Rams. They talk about improving the fan experience, and to that end I’m certain there will be subtle changes from last season.

But when it comes to stadiums, the Rams are more focused on the new $2.6-billion Inglewood project. Pushing back the completion date from 2019 to 2020 has not changed that.

As I wrote in the aftermath of news of the stadium delay, the Rams planned to rebrand with new uniforms when they went into the Inglewood venue in 2019.

They have gone through the process with the NFL and Nike and are eligible to do it in 2019.

Now, however, they might wait until 2020.

Kevin Demoff, the Rams’ chief operating officer and vice president of football operations, has said a decision would be made in the next few months.

My guess is that they will wait until 2020.

Please see above.

Pushing back the stadium does not affect the Rams on the field.

It affects the bottom line, at least the one the Rams projected from the sale of suites, personal-seat licenses and all kinds of other things with a move-in date of 2019.

I don’t think we’ll see any disappointment from players. With the yearly churn of NFL rosters and the short duration of most careers, there is no guarantee a player on the Rams 2017 roster will still be a member of the Rams in 2019 or 2020.

Offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth signed a three-year, free-agent contract that would have put him in the new stadium in the final year in 2019. He’ll be 38 when that deal ends. So we’ll see if he makes it to the new stadium.

I don’t know if or when the Rams will confirm playing an international game in 2019.

But my sense is later rather than sooner, with the understanding that it’s probably just a formality because they will still be playing in a temporary stadium.

I wouldn’t purchase airline tickets for London just yet. The Rams could play in Mexico or perhaps another country if the NFL continues to expand its international reach. Remember, there was talk last year that the Rams might play in China in 2018.

From what I have been told, that probably is not going to happen.

The Rams, at one point last year, were rumored to be heading to Mexico this season.

That would make a lot of sense, what with proximity and such a large Latino population in Southern California.

The Patriots, however, are playing the Raiders in Mexico this season.

Winning a few Super Bowls apparently comes with privileges.

Kevin Demoff is vice president of football operations. Les Snead is the general manager.

Peyton Manning was a terrific, Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Colts and the Broncos. He would no doubt be a heck of a broadcaster. But I don’t see him working in the Rams’ front office.

Every general manager drafts with an eye toward development.

It’s great, of course, when players such as Aaron Donald and Todd Gurley break out as rookies, but those are the exceptions to the rule.

I think you make a valid point, though, about tight end Gerald Everett, who was chosen in the second round from South Alabama. McVay and Snead are banking that he will develop into a contributor this season.

Snead drafted receiver Brian Quick out of Appalachian State in the second round in 2012. He was regarded as a project.