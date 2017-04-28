Rams mailbag: Sean McVay's plan, Trumaine Johnson and a question about a famous moustache

Well, it’s finally here.

The Rams make their first pick in the NFL draft on Friday.

They have the fifth pick in the second round, the 37th overall. They also will make a third-round pick, the 69th overall.

The Rams will have six picks in rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday.

New Rams Coach Sean McVay oversaw a prolific offense with the Washington Redskins, a unit that ranked third in the NFL in total offense and second in passing last season.

He did it with quarterback Kirk Cousins and a receiving corps that included DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon.

With the Rams, he inherits second-year quarterback Jared Goff. The receiving corps, before the draft, includes Tavon Austin and Robert Woods, among others.

He also has running back Todd Gurley, who struggled mightily last season after impressing as the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year in 2015.

There is no question that the Rams’ offense will be more wide open than last season. How much that translates into risk-taking remains to be seen.

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson was on the trading block shortly after the Rams put the franchise tag on him for the second year in a row. He is slated to earn nearly $17 million this season.

General Manager Les Snead said this week that the Rams were not attempting to deal him, but let’s see how the draft plays out for the Rams and other teams and monitor what happens on the injury front around the NFL when training camp begins.

McVay has said he’s been impressed with Johnson’s attitude and the way he goes about his business.

The Rams, of course, could work out a long-term deal with Johnson, who said this week that he wants to remain with L.A.

If they don’t trade or sign Johnson, he would become a free agent after the season. If he signs elsewhere, the Rams would probably receive a third-round compensation pick in the 2018 draft.

The salary numbers are definitely rising, but everything is negotiable. So I’m not sure we can term it below-market, at-market or above-market.

Last year, the Rams tagged Johnson and paid him about $14 million. This year, with the tag, he will earn $17 million.

When it comes to long-term deals — kind of a misnomer in the NFL — the key seems to be not the average annual salary but the amount of guaranteed money.

The Rams are going through the transition nearly all teams experience when a new coach and staff come in:

It’s a brand new culture.

That, at least, is what players have said through the first few weeks of the off-season program and the Rams’ voluntary veterans minicamp.

My sense, from talking to players and others in the Rams’ facility, is that there is a palpable sense of new energy that reflects the 31-year-old McVay’s enthusiasm.

From a pure physical standpoint, the entire organization seems more settled. You can’t blame a 4-12 season on the franchise’s moving. That’s just poor performance. But I do think that there were issues associated with the move — not easily quantifiable — that affected coaches and players.

With a new coach and staff, players are definitely focused on making a positive impression and keeping their jobs.

Former Coach Jeff Fisher did a television interview with Fox shortly after he was fired.

He has a long NFL history and has said he wants to coach again.

I would not be surprised if he gets the chance.

