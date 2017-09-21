2015 flashback: Rams' Todd Gurley tops 100 yards

It took 19 games as a Los Angeles Ram, but Todd Gurley finally rushed for more than 100 yards.

“I gave everybody what they’ve been waiting for,” Gurley said, smiling, after the Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 41-39, Thursday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Gurley carried the ball 28 times, scoring two touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 36 yards.

“Todd was great,” coach Sean McVay said, adding, “He had some tough, grind-it-out yards.”

Gurley was voted NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2015, but failed to rush for more than a 100 yards in a game last season.

In three games this season, Gurley has established himself as a viable pass-catcher as well as a runner.

“It feels good,” he said. “But the ultimate goal is to win.”

Strong start

Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman atoned Thursday night for what he called an unsatisfactory performance Sunday.

Robey-Coleman intercepted a pass by Brian Hoyer on the first play of the game and returned it 25 yards. The following play, Gurley rushed for a touchdown to put the Rams ahead.

“It was extremely important for me and the team to go out there and start fast,” Robey-Coleman said. “We went out there and we did it.”

Later in the first quarter, he recovered a fumble forced by lineman Tyrunn Walker, setting up a field goal to give the Rams a 17-7 lead.

The 5-foot-8, 178-pound Robey-Coleman, usually a nickel corner, started for the second consecutive game as Kayvon Webster nurses a shoulder injury.

After a loss to the Washington Redskins last Sunday, Robey-Coleman, a fifth-year pro from USC, rattled off a list of things he needed to improve: He was overeager to start on the outside, played with too much emotion and needed to make his open-field tackles, he said.

Against the 49ers, he finished with five tackles and deflected two passes.

Austin struggles

Receiver Tavon Austin continued to struggle on special teams as he finally started to find his place on offense.

Austin signaled to fair catch a punt in the second quarter, then fumbled. The 49ers recovered and kicked a field goal.

On offense, Austin was mostly used as a decoy until the fourth quarter, when he took a handoff on a jet sweep and ran eight yards to set up a touchdown.

Austin’s run originally was ruled a touchdown but was overturned after review.

Austin, a fifth-year pro who is scheduled to earn nearly $15 million this season, rushed for 14 yards in three carries.

He also dropped a punt in a victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the season opener.

Hill returns

Cornerback Troy Hill, who sat out the first two games while serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s policy and program for substance abuse, made his season debut when he entered the game in the second quarter.

Hill gave up a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter but also broke up a two-point attempt that would have tied the score with a little more than two minutes to play.

Injury issues

Austin, receiver Sammy Watkins, safety Lamarcus Joyner and center John Sullivan suffered injuries during the game and did not return.

Austin and Watkins were evaluated for concussions in the fourth quarter.

Joyner suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter as he ran to defend a pass. He walked off the field with the training staff. Cody Davis took over at the position.

Sullivan suffered a a groin injury at the start of the third quarter.

Austin Blythe, a second-year pro, took over at center.

Donald keeps cash

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald still is without a new contract, but at least he didn’t lose any money on the trip.

Last year, Donald was ejected near the end of the Rams’ 28-0 season-opening loss to the 49ers.

He had slammed his helmet to the ground after being penalized for unnecessary roughness. He also was fined about $21,000.

On Thursday, Donald was flagged for roughing Hoyer and exchanged words with an official.

He also sacked Hoyer late in the fourth quarter as the 49ers threatened with a possible game-winning drive.

“Still need to clean some things up,” Donald said. “At least we can critique it and talk about a win.”

Donald had three tackles, including one for a loss.

