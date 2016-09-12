Key numbers from Rams' season opener

Here are the key numbers from the Rams’ season-opening 28-0 loss to the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium Monday night in Santa Clara:

3 for 15

Rams converted just three of their 15 opportunities on third down into a first down.

34.2

Case Keenum’s quarterback rating in his first NFL start to begin a season, the kind of number that made the Rams draft Jared Goff.

102

Rams committed a whopping 10 penalties for 102 yards. San Francisco committed just two for 10 yards. The 49ers earned seven first downs on penalties.

0

Number of times the Rams moved into the red zone. Meanwhile, the 49ers turned all four of their trips into the red zone into touchdowns.

48

The Rams and 49ers combined for 48 yards on 30 offensive plays in the scoreless third quarter.

0

Number of sacks and turnovers compiled by the Rams’ celebrated defense. San Francisco sacked Keenum twice and also intercepted two passes.

10

Punts by Rams’ Johnny Hekker. The only other time Hekker punted in the double digits was 11 — on Sept. 26, 2013, against San Francisco.

31:29

The 49ers’ won time of possession by 4:03, a rarity for an quick-paced offense coached by Chip Kelly. San Francisco ran 77 plays to the Rams’ 59.