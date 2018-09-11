The numbers from Rams vs. Raiders

3:03
Time the Rams offense was on the field in the first quarter, compared to 11:57 time of possession for the Raiders. Still, the quarter ended with the score 7-7.
4
Completions by Rams quarterback Jared Goff on 10 passes for 60 yards in first half. Also incompletions by Raiders’ Derek Carr, who completed 20 for 199 yards.
254
Penalty yards for Raiders in the first half on 10 infractions, including two pass-interference penalties that accounted for 87 yards.
4
First-half carries for 19 yards by Todd Gurley, the only Rams back to carry the ball. Rams receivers combined for the same number of carries for another 27 yards.
0
Number of completions by the Raiders’ Carr in the third quarter. The quarterback threw only three passes in the quarter after throwing 24 in the first half.
108
Rushing yards for the Rams’ Gurley, who carried the ball 16 times in the second half for 89 yards and an average of 5.6 yards a carry.
173
Passing yards for Rams’ Goff in the second half, after passing for 60 in the first. He completed 14 of 23 passes in the second half, 18 of 33 for 233 yards overall.
11
Game-high tackles for Rams linebacker Corey Littleton. He also intercepted a pass and was credited with assists on two tackles.