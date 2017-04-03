Rams to hold extra minicamp during off-season workout program

The Rams, coming off a 4-12 season, will have the benefit of an extra minicamp when off-season workouts begin April 10, according to the schedule announced Monday by the team.

Because they have a new coach in Sean McVay, the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement allows the Rams to hold an additional voluntary minicamp for veterans before the NFL draft. That minicamp will take place April 25-27.

In the first two weeks of the nine-week off-season program, players are limited to strength and conditioning and rehabilitation.

During the next three weeks, individual drills and team practices can be held on the field but live contact or drills involving the offense against the defense are forbidden.

The final phase includes organized team activities, commonly known as OTAs. Teams can hold 10 days of practice, though no live contact is permitted. OTAs conclude with a mandatory minicamp June 13-15.

All phases and activities in the off-season program will take place at the Rams’ facility in Thousand Oaks.

The complete schedule:

First day: April 10

Voluntary minicamp: April 25-27

Organized team activities: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-8

Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

