Rams middle linebacker Alec Ogletree encouraged by defense's performance

Middle linebacker Alec Ogletree was visibly frustrated after the Rams surrendered first-drive touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs.

His sideline emotions, and language, were captured in full volume during last week’s installment of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

Ogletree was in a better mood after the Rams’ 17-9 defeat by the Denver Broncos.

Rams starters forced the Broncos to go three and out their first two series and did not allow any points. It was a strong showing in the first-team defense’s final appearance before the Sept. 12 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Few, if any, starters will play on Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings

“We showed the kind of defense we can be,” Ogletree said after the Denver game. “We did a good job of everybody lining up and doing what’s asked of them to do.

“If we do that, we’ll make it real tough for offenses.”

gary.klein@latimes.com

