Rams will begin organized team activities next week

The Rams will begin organized team activities on Monday, the team announced Tuesday.

The Rams, under first-year Coach Sean McVay, are in the midst of their voluntary offseason workout program, during which live contact and full-team drills that pit the offense against the defense are prohibited.

Full-team drills are allowed during the 10 organized team activities workouts, commonly known as OTAs. Live contact is prohibited.

The OTAs will mark the first time that recently drafted players and undrafted free agents will practice in a full-squad setting with veterans.

The Rams will work out Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, May 30-31, June 2 and June 5-6.

Eight draft picks — receivers Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds, tight end Gerald Everett, fullback Sam Rogers, safety John Johnson, defensive lineman Tanzel Smart and linebackers Samson Ebukam and Ejaun Price — were among about 50 players that participated in last week’s rookie minicamp.

There are currently 89 players on the roster.

The Rams also are scheduled for a mandatory minicamp June 13-15.

The workouts are closed to the public.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein