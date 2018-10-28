How the Rams and Packers match up in Week 8

The Rams are the NFL’s top rushing team — mainly because reigning NFL offensive player of the year Todd Gurley is off to an even better start than last season. Gurley is averaging a league-best 98 yards per game and has scored a league-leading 14 touchdowns. But the team average (153.1 yards per game) is high because backup Malcolm Brown and receivers also have been productive. Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Brown rushed for a team-high 65 yards. The Packers are giving up 116.5 yards rushing per game. Rams quarterback Jared Goff appeared unusually sore in the immediate aftermath of the victory over the 49ers. His throwing arm seemed fine but he absorbed blows to his left side. The Rams once again will be without receiver Cooper Kupp, who remains sidelined because of a knee injury. Second-year pro Josh Reynolds will start again alongside Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks. The Packers’ 3-4 scheme features linebackers Clay Matthews and Nick Perry, who will play in the Coliseum for the first time since they starred for USC. Matthews and Perry both have 1½ sacks. Linebacker Blake Martinez has three sacks, former UCLA lineman Kenny Clark two. Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has three interceptions and he leads a secondary that includes Tramon Williams and Kevin King.