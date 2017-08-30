Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: Donald deal still not done, offensive progress and guests Brown and Snead

The Rams lost the inaugural “Battle for L.A.” to the Chargers 21-19 at the Coliseum on Saturday in the last meaningful preseason game.
L.A. heads to Green Bay for its final exhibition against the Packers before the regular season begins Sept. 10 when the Indianapolis Colts make their visit to the Coliseum.
With that it mind, it’s time for another edition of the Fearsome Twosome podcast with Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein.
This week’s topics include:
- No deal yet with Aaron Donald
- Jared Goff and the offense’s progress
- Cut day is coming
- Special guest guard Jamon Brown
- And general manager Les Snead drops by
