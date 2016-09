Podcast | Rams Overtime: Jared Goff not starting in the opener, roster cuts, and saying goodbye to "Hard Knocks"

Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Rams quarterback Case Keenum drops back to pass against the Broncos during an exhibition game on Aug. 27.

Rams quarterback Case Keenum drops back to pass against the Broncos during an exhibition game on Aug. 27. (Justin Edmonds / Getty Images)