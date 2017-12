The Rams are 9-4 after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles but remain atop the NFC West. They'll face division rival Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

Join The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry in a Rams discussion about the loss, the upcoming game and everything in between, while answering all of your listener questions.

