Ventura fire causes havoc as winds push flames toward Ojai, Santa Barbara coastal communities
Al Franken says he will resign from the Senate after multiple allegations of sexual improprieties
Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: Goff and Wentz face off in highly anticipated NFC matchup

Jared Goff and the NFC West-leading Rams will take on Carson Wentz and the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at the Coliseum.

It will be a matchup of the No. 1 and No. 2 picks, respectively, in the 2016 draft.

Join The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry in their discussion of the upcoming game, review the Rams’ win over the Arizona Cardinals and answer your questions on the Fearsome Twosome podcast.

