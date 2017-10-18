Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: On the road in Jacksonville with the Rams before they cross the pond

The Rams are 4-2 after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars and are staying in Florida for the week before jetting across the Atlantic to face the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West divisional game Sunday in London.

The Times’ Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry are chronicling every day away from Los Angeles with the team, plus discussing Jared Goff and the offense, if the team is prepared to stop Adrian Peterson and whether they’ve settled on special teams returners.

lindsey.thiry@latimes.com

Follow Lindsey Thiry on Twitter @LindseyThiry

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @LATimesklein