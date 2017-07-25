Podcast | Fearsome Twosome: Goff, McVay and what to watch for at the Rams' training camp

The Rams are about to begin their second season back in Los Angeles with training camp opening at UC Irvine later this week.
But this year they’re not the only NFL game in town. The Chargers will also begin camp this week in Costa Mesa, just a short drive from Rams’ site.
Eventually, the two teams will share a stadium in Inglewood, and a battle for the attention of Angelenos.
So with that in mind, it’s time for The Times’ weekly Rams podcast: “The Fearsome Twosome: An NFL podcast with Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein.”
This week’s topics:
- What to watch for at training camp
- Rookie coach Sean McVay’s first camp
- Quarterback Jared Goff’s second season
- Rookies to watch for
- Free agent additions
Follow Lindsey Thiry on Twitter @LindseyThiry
Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @LATimesklein