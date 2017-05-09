The Rams' preseason schedule is set, with dates and kickoff times

Kickoff times are set for Rams preseason games.

The Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, Chargers and Green Bay Packers were already known as Rams opponents, but the NFL on Tuesday released all dates and kickoff times for every preseason game.

The Rams play host to the Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. PT (The Rams also play a Week 4 regular-season game against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. PT.)

The Rams’ second preseason game, at Oakland, will be played on Saturday, Aug. 19, and will kick off at 7 p.m. PT.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Rams and Chargers will play at 5 p.m. PT in a nationally televised game on CBS.

The final preseason game, on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Packers’ Lambeau Field, will kick off at 4 p.m. PT.

The Rams, in the midst of voluntary offseason workouts for veterans, will hold a rookie camp this weekend in Thousand Oaks.

