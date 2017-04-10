Rams will play the Cowboys, Raiders, Chargers and Packers during the preseason

The Rams will entertain their new-neighbors, the Chargers, as well as the Dallas Cowboys, and will travel to play the Oakland Raiders and the Green Bay Packers during the preseason, the NFL announced Monday.

The Aug. 26 game against the Chargers at the Coliseum will kick off at 5 p.m. and will be televised by CBS.

The dates and times for the other games are to be determined.

For the second year in a row, the Rams will play the Cowboys in the first week of the preseason. Last year, the Rams won, 28-24, in the first NFL game at the Coliseum since 1994.

In Week 2, the Rams will visit the Raiders, who last month received permission from the NFL to move to Las Vegas in a few seasons.

The Chargers, who are playing home games at the StubHub Center until they move into Stan Kroenke’s new Inglewood stadium with the Rams in 2019, will visit the Coliseum in Week 3.

Last year, the Rams traveled to Minnesota’s new stadium for their final preseason game. This year, they travel to Green Bay’s legendary Lambeau Field.

The NFL regular season schedule will be released in the next few weeks.

The Rams play home games at the Coliseum against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints. They also are the home team for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Twickenham Stadium in London.

The Rams play road games against the 49ers, Seahawks, Cardinals, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings.

Preseason schedule

Week 1 (Aug. 10-12) – Dallas Cowboys

Week 2 (Aug. 17-19) – @Oakland Raiders

Week 3 (Aug. 26, 5 p.m.) – Chargers

Week 4 (Aug. 31-Sept. 1) – @Green Bay Packers

