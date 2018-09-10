Sean McVay admits strategy of sitting Jared Goff out of Rams exhibition games 'might not be for everybody'

In Week 2 of the preseason, the NFL pitted the Rams against the Raiders, and neither team wanted to play people or reveal strategy that might be exploited in Monday’s opener, just a few weeks later. The next game, neither front-line tackle was available — one was resting, the other had tweaked an ankle — so McVay determined the potential risk of injury to Goff was too great. In the final tuneup, the Rams followed standard league protocol by resting all the starters.