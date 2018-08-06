Even with deadline connected, Rams don't expect Aaron Donald to show up in Baltimore on Tuesday

McVay indicated that Goff could be among the starters who will sit out against the Ravens on Thursday night in the Rams’ preseason opener. “That’s a big part of being able to get good work in here and kind of limit some of the risk for injuries,” McVay said, “but that’s something we’ll determine as a staff after [Tuesday’s practice].” Said Goff: “Whatever he wants to do, we’re on board with.” … Safety Lamarcus Joyner practiced after sitting out the previous three workouts because of an Achilles issue. … Brockers grew up in Houston, played at Louisiana State and began his NFL career in St. Louis, so he is accustomed to practicing in muggy weather. But after spending two-plus years in Southern California, he said that Monday’s 90-degree conditions were an initial shock. “Yeah, when you’re spoiled with having great weather — 70 degrees, no humidity, little breeze — you know, you’re a little spoiled. So when you get out here, yeah, it was a little thick when we first got out here.”… McVay on the Ravens’ facility: “You feel like you’re pulling up to a country club, so pretty nice.”