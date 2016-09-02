TV stars Kush and Hill don't make the cut for Rams

Two players featured prominently on the HBO “Hard Knocks” series were cut Friday as the Rams began reducing their roster from 75 players to 53.

Offensive lineman Eric Kush and receiver Austin Hill were waived, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Receiver Duke Williams, tight end Justice Cunningham, running back Terrence Magee, safety Rohan Gaines and defensive linemen Ian Seau and Morgan Fox also were among those waived.

More cuts will take place before the NFL’s deadline on Saturday at 1 p.m.

On Thursday night, after the Rams lost to the Minnesota Vikings in their final exhibition at Minneapolis, Coach Jeff Fisher turned his attention to the next task at hand, saying Friday was “going to be a tough day.”

Fisher is scheduled to meet with reporters Sunday.

Kush’s vast collection of tank tops earned him screen time on “Hard Knocks.” Hill, son of former Rams tight end David Hill and nephew of sportscaster Jim Hill, also became a story line that features his daughter.

Fox and Seau were on the bubble in a defensive line group that includes nine veterans, four of them first-round draft picks.

Fox was waived after an impressive performance against the Vikings. The former standout at Division II Colorado State Pueblo had two sacks and pressured the quarterback four times.

“You can’t watch from anyone better and learn from anyone better,” he said of the Rams’ veteran linemen after the game. “It has been an incredible honor and privilege to be around that kind of talent.”

End William Hayes said Fox had a future in the NFL.

“He’s explosive and making good lineman plays,” Hayes said.

Seau, nephew of late Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau, had said before the final exhibition that he intended to put good plays on tape for the Rams, and for other teams in the event he got cut.

On Friday afternoon, a post on his Twitter feed read: “It ain’t over. Just wait on it.”

Bittersweet milestone

Receiver Paul McRoberts scored a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Vikings, but he could barely enjoy it.

The series before, McRoberts muffed a punt. The Vikings recovered the ball and scored a touchdown three plays later.

“It was pretty hard for me,” said McRoberts, an undrafted free agent from Southeast Missouri State. “All the guys, even the vets, came and talked to me, like “Stay positive. Let it go. Next play.’”

McRoberts came back and caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Sean Mannion.

McRoberts returned five punts for 50 yards against the Vikings. He caught one pass for two yards.

“Hopefully, I still be around and be a part of this team,” he said.

Here’s the kicker

Kicker Greg Zuerlein made only 20 of 30 field goals in 2015, making him a question mark going into training camp.

The Rams brought in Taylor Bertolet from Texas A&M to provide competition and gave him opportunities on extra points and kickoffs.

Zuerlein made all five of his extra-point attempts and all four of his field-goal attempts, including one from 35 yards against the Vikings. He accounted for all of the Rams’ points at Denver, converting from 38, 48 and 50 yards.

Bertolet was waived after the Denver exhibition.

Zuerlein said competition comes from everywhere.

“You just have to go out there and produce because there are so many people that want your job,” he said. “Whether it’s the guy they bring into camp or the guy that’s waiting…. I just come in put my head down and go to work.”