Rams quarterback Jared Goff knows he needs to do better after loss to 49ers

Jared Goff is still searching for his first NFL victory.

The Rams’ rookie quarterback passed for a touchdown Saturday, but he failed to consistently move the offense and the San Francisco 49ers made two key interceptions in a 22-21 victory over the Rams at the Coliseum.

Goff, making his sixth start, completed 11 of 24 passes for 90 yards. He was sacked four times.

Goff said he was not losing confidence.

“I understand I need to be better,” said Goff, the No.1 pick in the draft. “We all need to be better, especially offensively, if we want to win games.”

Goff had a pass intercepted in the first quarter, and the 49ers scored two plays later for a 7-0 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter, Goff connected with rookie tight end Tyler Higbee for a short touchdown that gave the Rams a 21-7 lead.

But after the 49ers pulled to within 21-14 with just over five minutes left, the Rams went three and out, setting the stage for Colin Kaepernick’s touchdown pass and scramble for a two-point conversion.

The 49ers intercepted Goff’s pass with 21 seconds left to seal the victory.

Goff has passed for five touchdowns with seven interceptions for a team that is 4-11.

Goff said he intended to do “everything in my heart and soul to get it all fixed.”

“Ultimately, it’s on us — and it’s on me,” Goff said. “It comes back to the quarterback every time, it’s on me. I need to be better.

“Every day in practice I need to be better and every day on Sundays I need to be better. I promise everyone out there, all of the Rams fans, that I’m going to do everything I can, everything in me, to make that happen and get this thing fixed.”

Healthy scratch

Left tackle Greg Robinson, who has struggled all season with penalties and inconsistent play, was benched — and listed as inactive — for the second time this season. The second pick in the 2014 draft out of Auburn also sat out a 49-21 loss at New Orleans on Nov. 27.

“We talked on Monday about making a little change to our offensive line just to try to get something going in the run game and to shore up some protection,” interim Coach John Fassel said. “We weren’t using Greg as a scapegoat for any of the problems on the line.”

Left guard Rodger Saffold moved to left tackle, Jamon Brown started at left guard, and Tim Barnes (center) and Rob Havenstein (right tackle) remained at their spots. Andrew Donnal started at right guard, and rookie Pace Murphy played some tackle.

Saffold said his move to tackle “was pretty much a game-time decision. I did what I could. I felt like I came out really well. There’s of course a couple of plays that I want back, just kind of knocking the rust off, but once again, I do it for this team. Wherever they ask me to go, I’m going to go.”

For the record

Johnny Hekker, who punted eight times Saturday, established an NFL season record for punts placed inside opponents’ 20-yard line with four more of them, giving him 50 this season. The previous record of 46 was set by Arizona’s Dave Zastudil in 2012.

“Johnny has had a historic season punting the football with his inside-the-20 numbers and his net average, which is a reflection of his punt-cover team,” said Fassel, who is also the Rams’ special teams coordinator. “I’m proud of Johnny.”

Quick hits

With his one catch for 15 yards, Kenny Britt became the Rams’ first receiver to amass 1,000 yards receiving since Torry Holt posted 1,189 yards in 2007. Britt has 68 catches for 1,002 yards, both career highs. “It’s special, even though it comes from a season that we weren’t expecting,” said Britt, an eighth-year pro. … Pharoh Cooper set up the Rams’ first touchdown with a 51-yard kickoff return to their 48-yard line in the first quarter.