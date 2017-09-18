Rams prepare for Thursday night, by resting

The whirlwind preparation for a Thursday night game began in earnest Monday for the Rams.

And it started with … rest.

Coach Sean McVay canceled a scheduled workout so players could have an extra day to physically recover after Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins.

Rams players said after the defeat that the quick turnaround to play the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium would not be an issue.

“I think it’s cool, it’s good that it happens so early,” veteran linebacker Connor Barwin said. “I’ll be fine because it’s only the third game, it’s not like a Week 12 Thursday night.

“I actually think it’s an advantage because it’s like an early bye, so I think it’s perfect.”

McVay slept on a couch in his office at times during his years as a Redskins assistant.

He said he has not done that yet with the Rams, but the short week could force him to do so.

“That might be something that you have to consider dependent upon how the rest of the night goes,” he said.

Troy Hill can return

Cornerback Troy Hill is eligible to practice and play this week after completing a two-game suspension for violating the league’s policy and program for substance abuse.

In March, Hill pleaded no contest to charges related to a November arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Hill’s return is timely because Kayvon Webster’s status is uncertain.

Webster suffered a shoulder injury in the opener against Indianapolis. Nickell Robey-Coleman started in his place against Washington.

Trial by fire

Hill’s return to the roster might precipitate Kevin Peterson’s move back to the practice squad.

Peterson was activated to the roster Saturday and knew he would probably get an opportunity to play against the Redskins.

But the rookie, signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent from Oklahoma State, could not have foreseen the details of the situation.

Late in the fourth quarter, franchise cornerback Trumaine Johnson was forced out of the game because of cramps.

Peterson entered — and the Redskins zeroed in.

“Play-callers, they know when you come into the game,” Peterson said. “I wasn’t nervous or anything. It was just come in here and play my game.”

Kirk Cousins fired a touchdown pass to receiver Ryan Grant, who beat Peterson for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.

“I knew it was going to be on me,” Peterson said. “They had a good call. It went over our head, or me specifically.”

Peterson said he had already moved on.

“It puts more fire in you,” he said. “It definitely makes you excited for the next game.”

Etc.

McVay continued to accept blame for the defeat, citing his play-calling. “I didn’t ever feel like I allowed our players to get into a rhythm,” he said. … McVay said game officials spotted the ball correctly after penalties on a kickoff forced the Rams to start a drive from their two-yard line. “When you look at the rule book, it’s really a double penalty after a change of possession,” he said.

