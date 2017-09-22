Rams encouraged by Aaron Donald's progress following clutch play in win over 49ers

Aaron Donald appeared fully focused when he sacked Brian Hoyer to seal the Rams’ 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

A day after the win improved his team’s record to 2-1, coach Sean McVay said he has not sensed that Donald’s ongoing contract situation has been a distraction to the three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman.

“I know he knows this, that while he’s here, that doesn’t mean we’re still not trying to proactively pursue a solution so that everybody can feel good about it,” McVay said Friday. “That’s one of our priorities that doesn’t change whether he’s been here or not here.

“But the thing I love about Aaron, I don’t sense that’s affected him at all.”

Donald, a fourth-year pro, sat out offseason workouts and did not attend training camp because he wants a new deal. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract and is believed to be seeking a package that will make him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player.

Donald is represented by CAA Sports, and since reporting on the eve of the opener he has repeatedly worn a T-shirt bearing the agency’s logo. Donald did not attend the Rams’ victory over the Indianapolis Colts, but played in a Week 2 loss to the Washington Redskins.

Against the 49ers, Donald generated three tackles including his 29th career sack, one quarterback hit and three quarterback hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Played a little cleaner but still need to clean some things up,” he said after the game.

Donald’s sack of Hoyer on a fourth-and-20 play ended the 49ers’ final threat.

“He was more focused on, after the Washington game, ‘Let me see how I can prepare myself to be a better factor in this game,’” McVay said. “And I thought you saw him show up.

“He ends up closing out the game…. [That’s] why he’s a special player, because he delivered in crunch time like that.”

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald sacks 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer on fourth down late in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald sacks 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer on fourth down late in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Donald delivered late in the game after he was called for a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty during a 49ers scoring drive in the third quarter.

Donald, who was ejected from last season’s game at Levi’s Stadium, kept his cool on Thursday night.

There is still work to be done, he said.

“Feeling better but in due time just got to keep working and getting things locked down,” he said. “Still knocking little things off here and there, but we’ll get there.”

Welcome back

Cornerback Troy Hill got burned for a touchdown in his season debut, but on a two-point conversion attempt to tie the score later in the game, he broke up a pass on the same route. The ball bounced off Hill’s shoulder and into the arms of defensive lineman Michael Brockers.

“I should have picked it,” said Hill, who was playing after serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Brockers had left the game twice because of possible injuries but returned to make the big play.

“That’s a nose tackle’s job,” he said, “come back in and play hurt and give everything like that to my team.”

And when the ball dropped into his hands?

“I don’t know what I thought I was going to do with it,” he said. “When I got it, that was 95 yards. And I’m 300 pounds.

“That just didn’t add up.”

Etc.

Receivers Sammy Watkins and Tavon Austin remain in concussion protocol, McVay said. Safety Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) and center John Sullivan (groin) are day to day…. Backup center Austin Blythe earned a game ball for his performance against the 49ers after replacing Sullivan. … McVay said he was confident that defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and special teams coordinator John Fassel would correct mistakes that plagued the Rams…. The Rams are off Saturday and Sunday and will have a light workout on Monday as they begin preparations to play the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 1. ... McVay encourages players to enjoy their time off but said he reminds them to “be smart” and “protect the team” by avoiding off-the-field incidents.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein