Robert Woods has found what he was looking for in the Rams' offense

This is exactly what Robert Woods envisioned when he signed with the Rams in March.

In four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Woods eclipsed 100 yards receiving only three times in 57 games.

It took him three games to do it for the first time in coach Sean McVay’s offense with the Rams.

Woods caught six passes for a team-best 108 yards in last week’s 41-39 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The former USC All-American this week gave credit to quarterback Jared Goff, fellow 100-yard receiver Sammy Watkins and others.

“Kind of the standard for our room,” he said of the receivers. “Just keep it going, and hopefully, that’s how our offense clicks.”

Woods has 10 receptions for 169 yards going into Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The main reason Woods signed with the Rams: $15 million in guarantees he received as part of the five-year contract. But the opportunity to play in McVay’s receiver-friendly offense was a close second.

The Rams have scored an NFL-best 35.7 points per game en route to a 2-1 record and first place in the NFC West. They are seventh in total offense, averaging 374.3 yards per game.

Woods credits McVay’s scheme and play-calling — especially the effective use of play-action fakes and passes — for confusing defenses.

“Throughout the game, you just have a sense of, ‘They don’t know what we’re doing,’ ” he said, adding, “When you’re running a route and you see guys running the opposite way, it’s a good feeling.”

The Rams pursued Woods during the offseason for his skill-set but also for his work ethic and locker-room presence.

McVay sought such veterans as Woods and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth to influence younger players and to provide an example.

Woods caught three passes in the season-opening victory over Indianapolis, but had only one catch on four targets in a loss against the Washington Redskins.

Against the 49ers, Woods made a big play when he leaped to collect a 31-yard pass along the sideline after Goff escaped the pocket.

“I just ran my route,” he said. “Jared kept his eyes downfield and was able to deliver the ball in a spot where the defender couldn’t get it.”

Later in the game, Woods ran a slant route over the middle for a 13-yard gain before an especially violent collision with 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward, who was penalized for a personal foul.

“It was a good shot, a good hit, that’s part of the game,” said Woods, who immediately leaped to his feet. “Don’t let them see you feel it and just pop right up.

“He definitely got me, but you just can’t let him know.”

Watkins also caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. The former Bills teammates combined to give the Rams two 100-yard receivers in a game for the first time since 2006.

With running back Todd Gurley running and catching passes and young receivers and tight ends also making plays, Woods said there was more to come individually and collectively from the offense.

“We’re putting up a lot of points,” he said, “but when I say more to come that is just consistency.”

Improvement needed

The Rams’ defense, under the direction of Wade Phillips, was supposed to be the team’s strength.

But as the offense thrives, the defense ranks in the lower third in the NFL.

The Rams are giving up 204.7 yards passing, which ranks 11th, but they are 22nd in total defense (343.7 yards per game), 26th in points allowed (25 per game) and 29th in rushing defense (139 yards per game).

