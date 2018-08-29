Sean McVay hints Rams are close to deal with holdout Aaron Donald, but how serious are talks?

Tight end Gerald Everett, who has been sidelined because of a shoulder injury, said he still has been limited in practices but would be ready for the season opener. “It’s nothing brand new that I’m trying to figure out,” he said. “I played with it last season and my senior season in college so it’s the same where I was at last year. Now I’m just protecting it more.”… Receivers Mike Thomas (hip) and Josh Reynolds (ankle) will not play against the Saints. … Quarterbacks Brandon Allen and Luis Perez will play against the Saints. This will be Perez’s first pro appearance. “It will be fun to watch him compete,” McVay said. “We all know what a good job he's done in practice and looking forward to seeing him playing in a game.”… Rams starters went through a scrimmage situation Tuesday, and they might do the same early next week, McVay said.