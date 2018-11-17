Three Rams defenders fined by the NFL, including Aaron Donald for $23,395

The Rams’ Week 10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks proved costly for defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh as well as edge rusher Dante Fowler.
The NFL on Saturday fined Donald $23,395 for two altercations with Seahawks center Justin Britt.
Donald and Britt were penalized for unnecessary roughness after fighting during the game, and Donald after the game sought out Britt for another confrontation.
Donald was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness and $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Britt was fined $20,054 for unnecessary roughness for hitting Donald out of bounds.
Suh was fined $20,054 for a hit on Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Fowler was fined $10,026 for a facemask penalty.
The Rams are preparing for Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which was moved from Mexico City to the Coliseum because of poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.
Donald, who signed a $135-million extension before the season, was not available to reporters on Saturday, but he said on Friday that he hoped he would not be fined.
Coach Sean McVay indicated Friday that the Seahawks provoked Donald by engaging in “some things that took place throughout the course of the game that we didn’t like at all in terms of some of the things they were doing to him.”
Suh’s fine is his first in more than three seasons.
He had a history of fines from his time with the Detroit Lions, including one of $100,000 for an illegal low block on then-Minnesota Vikings center John Sullivan, who is now with the Rams. Suh was not fined just once for $9,115 during his three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
Fowler was fined twice in 2016, including $9,115 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $9,115 for a leg whip.