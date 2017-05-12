Rams rookies go through first workout at minicamp

With quarterback Jared Goff looking on, Rams rookies went through their first minicamp workout on Friday in Thousand Oaks.

Coach Sean McVay oversaw a workout of about 50 players, including eight draft picks, undrafted free agents and tryout players.

McVay is not looking for perfect execution of plays by rookies who learned them a few hours before.

“You just want to see these guys move around and compete,” McVay said after the first of two workouts scheduled for Friday.

Tight end Gerald Everett, a second-round pick from South Alabama, said the workout was a “’change of pace” from college.

“But I feel like I handled it extremely well and cut it loose today,” Everett said. “I caught some deep balls, and I felt like I was moving pretty well.”

Receiver Cooper Kupp, a third-round pick from Eastern Washington, said it was good to be back on the field.

“There’s still a lot of thinking going on, making sure that you get your assignment right, and alignment, and all the things that come with that,” he said. “But it’s a lot of fun.”

