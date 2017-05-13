Pitt pass rusher sees himself as perfect fit for Rams defense

The Rams made a good decision the last time they drafted a pass rusher from Pittsburgh.

Aaron Donald, a first-round pick in 2014, is a three-time Pro Bowl tackle and one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive players.

Linebacker Ejuan Price played with Donald in college, and the Rams’ Round 7 pick in the recent draft is eager to reunite and learn from his former teammate.

“I kind of know what he does,” Price said Saturday after the Rams concluded a two-day rookies minicamp in Thousand Oaks. “We kind of do the same stuff. Obviously, he’s better at it than me.

“But I’m going to keep practicing, keep working.”

Price, 5 feet 11 and 241 pounds, had 13 sacks last season at Pitt. He described himself as “perfect” for the 3-4 scheme the Rams will run under defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

“I’m an edgy pass-rusher type of guy, so I think I couldn’t have landed in a better place than to be under coach Phillips,” Price said. “Because I’ve seen what he’s done in the past with his edge rushers. And I’m just hoping to be the next one.”

After evaluating players during meetings and three on-field workouts, coach Sean McVay said several first-year players could become contributors this season.

McVay said tight end Gerald Everett, receivers Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds, and fullback Sam Rogers stood out on offense, while safety John Johnson stood out on defense.

The integration of the rookies will continue this week as the Rams prepare for the start of organized team activities on May 23.

The new players will be in team meetings and work with position coaches.

“Kind of teach them the offense, the defense, our systems, where you’re really creating a foundation,” McVay said.

Sharp prospect

Rogers, a sixth-round pick from Virginia Tech, is known for his versatility and intensity.

A Virginia Tech coach once described the 5-10, 231-pound Rogers as “a nonstop ball of butcher knives” on the field.

“I don’t even know what that means, honestly,” Rogers said. “It think it’s a compliment, but I’m not really sure. It seems pretty good.”

And intimidating.

“It sounds like it would be painful if you got hit by it,” he said. “So I think, to me it’s a good thing.”

Close to home

Former USC running back Justin Davis spoke with several teams after the draft. He decided to sign with the Rams because of the opportunity.

“I just felt like this was the best place for me,” he said. “And just playing at USC, being in L.A. for four years, that had a little part to do with it.”

Todd Gurley is the Rams’ starting running back. They also signed free agent Lance Dunbar, who played five seasons for the Dallas Cowboys. Malcolm Brown and Aaron Green are other running backs on the roster.

Green participated in the minicamp, as did Northwestern State’s De’mard Llorens and Southern’s Lenard Tillery,

Davis is confident he can find a role.

“I’ve been talking closely with the special-teams coach — and that’s a big deal,” Davis said. “There are only 22 starters and the rest of the guys have to fit in somewhere else and prove their values to the team.

“So that’s No. 1, and also trying to work hard to get as many reps [at running back] as I can.”

Notes

Tavon Austin’s recovery from wrist surgery will keep him sidelined during organized team activities but will not affect plans for the offense, McVay said. Asked if Austin sustained the injury during a workout or during last season, McVay said, “Not really totally sure.” Austin has also returned punts during his four NFL seasons, returning three for touchdowns. McVay said Pharoh Cooper and others could compete for the role. “Any time you’ve got a guy like that who can create with the ball in his hands, you want to be able to create those opportunities,” McVay said. “But I know there’s other players in place that can do that, as well. [Special teams coordinator John Fassel] is doing a good job of being able to keep that open where you have some guys in those spots, and that will be determined at a later date….

McVay said that undrafted free agent Jake Eldrenkamp would get an opportunity to compete at center with John Sullivan and Demetrius Rhaney…. A jury in Florida decided that Rams defensive tackle Dominque Easley should pay a man nearly $150,000 for a dog bite the man received in 2014 from Easley’s pit bull, the Palm Beach Post reported. The jury decided in favor of the man despite the fact that he was never invited into Easley’s rented townhouse in Boca Raton and that Easley was out of town interviewing with teams prior to the NFL draft when the incident occurred, the report said. The dog has since been euthanized. Easley’s lawyer filed a motion for a new trial based on unclear property and liability laws, the report said…. The Rams will wear throwback uniforms in their Oct. 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks and Dec. 31 game against the San Francisco 49ers.