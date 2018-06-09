Advertisement

Rams' entire draft class is under contract

Gary Klein
By
Jun 08, 2018 | 6:35 PM
Rookie offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom heads to the sidelines during a practice at Cal Lutheran on June 4. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams have signed all members of their 2018 draft class, the team announced Friday.

Though they did not have a first- or second-round pick, the Rams selected 11 players in the April draft.

The Rams drafted offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom in the third round, center Brian Allen and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers in the fourth, linebackers Micah Kiser and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo in the fifth, running back John Kelly, offensive lineman Jamil Demby, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and linebacker Trevon Young in the sixth, and linebacker Travin Howard and defensive lineman Justin Lawler in the seventh.

Okoronkwo was sidelined during recently completed organized-team activity workouts because of a foot injury that required surgery. Lawler took snaps with the first-team defense.

The Rams begin a mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

