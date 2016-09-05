Release of Akeem Ayers could leave a younger linebacker to take his place in Los Angeles Rams lineup

Much of the focus on the Rams’ defense has centered on linebacker Alec Ogletree’s move from the weak side to the middle.

Less than a week before the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams suddenly have another question mark.

Who will play next to Ogletree?

The Rams stirred intrigue over the weekend by terminating the contract of veteran linebacker Akeem Ayers, who started 11 games last season on the strong side. Ayers, a sixth-year pro from UCLA, appeared on track to start along with Ogletree and weak-side linebacker Mark Barron.

“It was surprising to everybody,” Ogletree said Monday after a closed walk-through at Cal Lutheran.

On Sunday, Coach Jeff Fisher sounded as if the door remained open for Ayers’ possible return when he said “some of the decisions you make are not permanent” and “we’re kind of hopeful that this is not the end between us and Akeem.”

Ayers, who played at Verbum Dei High, was set to earn nearly $3 million this season.

Veteran players who are on the roster for the first game are guaranteed termination pay if they are released during the season. If they are signed after the first game, their contracts are not guaranteed.

Ogletree said he had texted Ayers and wished him luck.

“My focus is on San Fran right now,” Ogletree said. “There’s a business side to this game and that’s above my pay grade.

“If he can come back, we’d definitely welcome him back. If not, the best to him.”

Rookies Cory Littleton, Josh Forrest and Nic Grigsby or second-year pro Bryce Hager could replace Ayers. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams also often deploys five defensive backs.

Littleton, 6 feet 3 and 227 pounds, played at Washington and signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent.

Now he may be positioned to start.

“Just making this team isn’t enough,” Littleton said. “You have to secure a spot. [Playing] has always been the goal. It’s just coming a little sooner, hopefully.”

Littleton said that Ayers helped him acclimate to the NFL.

“Whenever we watched film,” Littleton said, “he gave me a little tip here and there.”

The 6-3, 255-pound Forrest, a sixth-round draft pick from Kentucky, said he would lean on Ogletree and Barron for help if called upon.

Ogletree expressed confidence in all of the young players.

“You earned the right to be here,” Ogletree said he told them. “Now it’s just about pushing forward.”

Special delivery

Cornerback Troy Hill went through concussion protocol after the exhibition last month at Denver and did not play last week against the Minnesota Vikings.

The former Ventura St. Bonaventure High standout still made the roster mainly for his special teams play.

“It’s just a blessing to come back and play near where I played in high school,” he said. “It’s like ‘Wow, my life came full circle.’”

The 5-10, 182-pound Hill played at Oregon and signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. He was promoted from the practice squad and played in three games but was waived. He signed with the New England Patriots, was waived and then signed with the Rams.

“Troy has shown us some extraordinary things on special teams,” Fisher said. “That’s why he’s here.”

Hill credited his high school and college coaches for utilizing him on special teams and stressing their importance.

“My coach in college always said, ‘If you can’t play special teams, you’re not going to play in that league,’” Hill said.

Quick hits

Defensive lineman Cam Thomas is expected to re-sign with the Rams…. The Rams completed their 10-man practice squad by signing tight end Bryce Williams and defensive backs Blake Countess and Isaiah Johnson. Williams was waived by the Patriots, Countess by the Philadelphia Eagles and Johnson by the Detroit Lions.