How the Rams and Saints match up in Week 9

Two early most valuable player candidates — quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley — are helping the Rams average 33 points a game. And they will need to keep the pace to stay with a Saints team that averages 33.4. Coach Sean McVay has deployed Gurley in myriad ways, and he keeps finding new ones for a player who has scored a league-leading 15 touchdowns and is nearly on pace to the tie the NFL record of 31. The Rams, the NFL’s top rushing team, could be challenged by the league’s top defense against the run. Linebacker Manti Te’o and end Cameron Jordan lead a unit that is giving up only 74 yards rushing per game. The Rams’ offense will be at full strength with the return of receiver Cooper Kupp, who was sidelined the last two games because of a knee injury. Josh Reynolds filled in well for Kupp — and caught two touchdown passes against the Green Bay Packers — but Goff’s confidence appears to be at its peak when Kupp, Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks are on the field at the same time. Goff was sacked five times in last Sunday’s victory over the Packers, and he has been sacked 11 times in the last three games. Jordan has five sacks for a defense that will be without end Marcus Davenport because of a toe injury. Second- year cornerback Marshon Lattimore leads the Saints’ secondary.