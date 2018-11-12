Rams put distractions aside to put away the Seahawks 36-31

The Rams showed their mettle during a tough week.
They mourned with Thousand Oaks residents after a mass shooting not far from their Cal Lutheran University practice facility. Then they, along with thousands of residents in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, endured wildfires that forced many players to evacuate their homes.
On Sunday, they temporarily put those issues aside and came back to defeat the Seattle Seahawks, 36-31, before 72,755 at the Coliseum.
Jared Goff passed for two touchdowns, Greg Zuerlein kicked three field goals and the defense made key stops and forced a fumble late in the game as the Rams improved their record to 9-1 heading into their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Mexico City.
The outcome was not decided until Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s fourth-down pass for receiver Tyler Lockett fell incomplete with 18 seconds left.
The Rams bounced back from a 45-35 loss at New Orleans to keep alive their streak of never dropping consecutive regular-season games under second-year coach Sean McVay.
Goff completed 28 of 39 passes for 318 yards.
Todd Gurley rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown in 16 carries, He also caught three passes for 40 yards
Rams tackle Aaron Donald had two sacks and edge rusher Dante Fowler had a sack that forced a fumble and set up the Rams’ final touchdown.
Wilson passed for 176 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 92 yards, as the Seahawks fell to 4-5.
The Rams led, 17-14, at halftime and extended the lead with a field goal on the first possession of the second half.
But Rams’ penalties helped keep alive a Seahawks drive.
First, cornerback Marcus Peters was called for holding, erasing his apparent interception. Then, after Wilson’s third-down pass fell incomplete, edge rusher Dante Fowler was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Two plays later, Wilson found receiver Tyler Lockett for a 23-yard touchdown and 21-20 lead.
But Goff answered by engineering a drive that included 35-yard third-down completion to receiver Robert Woods. The play set up a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Higbee on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Seahawks stopped Gurley on a two-point conversion try, keeping the Rams’ lead at 26-21.
Wilson scrambled for first downs on consecutive plays and connected with receiver Doug Baldwin to move down the field, and got an assist when Rams defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh was penalized for roughing the passer.
But Donald and Suh sacked Wilson on third down at the Rams’ eight yard-line, forcing the Seahawks to settle for a field goal.
The Seahawks tried an onside kick, but Rams receiver Josh Reynolds fielded the ball, giving the Rams possession at the 46-yard line.
The Rams drove to the two-yard line where on fourth down McVay opted for a field-goal attempt. Zuerlein’s 20-yard field goal increased the lead to 29-24 with 7:34 left.
On the ensuing possession, edge rusher Dante Fowler sacked Wilson and forced him to fumble. Fowler recovered the ball at the nine-yard line, setting up Brandin Cooks’ touchdown run for a 36-24 lead.
Wilson’s short touchdown pass to running back Mike Davis with just under two minutes left pulled the Seahawks to within 36-31.
Wilson had one more chance when the Seahawks forced a punt and took possession at their 25-yard line with 1:24 left.
He drove them to the Rams’ 35, but took a knee to stop the clock and then had three passes fall incomplete.
Goff completed 15 of 20 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown, Gurley rushed for a touchdown, and Donald recorded sacks on two consecutive series as the Rams took a 17-14 halftime lead.
Seahawks running back Chris Carson, who rushed for 106 yards against the Rams in Week 5, was sidelined because of a hip injury. But Davis and Rashaad Penny picked up the slack.
The Rams also helped the Seahawks with three personal-foul penalties, including two on the first series that helped the Seahawks take the early lead.
Linebacker Cory Littleton was penalized for roughing the passer and edge rusher Dante Fowler was penalized for grabbing a facemask. The infractions helped set up Wilson’s eight-yard touchdown pass to tight end Nick Vannett.
Goff answered immediately with an artful 86-yard scoring drive. He completed six of seven passes, capping the 10-play march with a 10-yard strike to tight end Gerald Everett to tie the score.
Penny entered the game the ensuing series and broke off a 38-yard run. Two plays later, he ran off the right side for an 18-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead.
Greg Zuerlein’s 35-yard field goal early in the second quarter pulled the Rams to within 14-10 before the teams traded possessions that ended with sacks.
The Rams then turned to Gurley, who ran for 11 and nine yards before Goff found Woods for an 18-yard gain. A few plays later, Goff connected with Brandin Cooks twice to move the ball to the Seahawks’ 17-yard line.
Gurley then took a pitch and ran around left end for a touchdown, putting the Rams head, 17-14.