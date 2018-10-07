How the Rams and Seahawks match up in Week 5

Russell Wilson won a Super Bowl, almost won another and remains one of the NFL’s most elusive quarterbacks, but he has not torched the Rams recently. In Seahawks victories at the Coliseum in 2016 and 2017, the Rams kept him under control. And last season, they sacked him seven times in their NFC West-tilting victory. Wilson appears to have something he has not enjoyed in recent seasons — a dependable rushing attack. Chris Carson, Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny have performed well. Davis ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals, but it will be difficult to run against a Rams defensive front that features Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers. The question is whether Wilson can buy enough time to find receivers Tyler Lockett, Doug Baldwin, David Moore and Brandon Marshall. Rams cornerback Sam Shields, playing in place of injured Aqib Talib, struggled at times last week against the Vikings. Cornerback Marcus Peters also was not at his best while playing four days after suffering a calf strain. The Rams could get a lift if linebacker Mark Barron overcomes an Achilles issue and plays for the first time.