What we learned in the Rams’ 16-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks:

Jared Goff remains a work in progress

The second-year pro showed moxie and poise in leading the Rams on a potential game-winning drive in the final minute.

But heroics probably would not have been required if Goff had made better decisions and throws on two passes that were intercepted.

After he played two consecutive games without a turnover, Goff’s decision-making proved costly.

Receiver Sammy Watkins is not involved in the offense

Watkins was targeted four times, and for only the second time in 42 NFL games he did not catch a pass. He also appeared to pull up while running a deep route.

The week before at Dallas, Watkins was targeted twice and caught one pass.

Former Rams receiver Torry Holt tweeted: “Sammy Watkins 0 catches on four targets, Watkins now has 1 catch for 17 yards over his last two games.”

Watkins responded: “Something gotta be going on” adding an emoji of a face with a zippered mouth.

Sean McVay can make a questionable coaching decision

Tavon Austin has struggled throughout the season to catch punts. He muffed his first attempt against the Seahawks and was replaced by Cooper Kupp.

But on the next opportunity, McVay sent Austin onto the field for another chance. Austin muffed the kick and the Seahawks recovered the fumble.

Austin acknowledged after the game that his current struggles on punts are mental, and that he will work through it.

McVay should let him do it in practice, not in games.

The defense is capable of playing well for an entire game

A week after its solid second-half performance at Dallas, the defense stepped up for four quarters against the Seahawks.

The Rams limited Seattle to 62 yards rushing and pressured quarterback Russell Wilson, sacking him three times.

Safeties John Johnson and Cody Davis intercepted passes.

Running back Todd Gurley needs to be the centerpiece

Gurley, arguably the league’s most valuable player through the first quarter of the season, got only 16 touches against the Seahawks.

That’s 11 fewer than he averaged in the first four games.

The Seahawks set out to stop him, and he had a costly fumble near the goal line on the first offensive series.

But the Rams offense works best when Gurley is the focal point.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth are not infallible

A week after he kicked a team-record seven field goals against Dallas, Zuerlein kicked one against the Seahawks before missing wide right on a 36-yard attempt that would have put the Rams ahead in the third quarter.

It was Zuerlein’s first miss this season.

Whitworth has provided Goff with excellent blind-side protection and helped clear the way for Gurley.

But Seahawks end Frank Clark blew past Whitworth in the fourth quarter to sack Goff and force a fumble. The Seahawks converted the turnover into a field goal.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein