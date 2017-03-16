Free-agent linebacker Connor Barwin agrees to deal with Rams

The Rams added an experienced pass rusher Thursday, agreeing to terms with free-agent linebacker Connor Barwin.

Barwin, who has played linebacker and defensive end during an eight-year NFL career, arrived for a visit with the Rams on Wednesday and met formally with team officials on Thursday.

Barwin, like recently signed cornerback Kayvon Webster, has a history with Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who is installing a 3-4 scheme.

Barwin, 30, played the last four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he played for Phillips during part of his four seasons with the Houston Texans.

The Eagles released Barwin last week to save a reported $7.75 million in salary-cap space.

Barwin, 6 feet 3 and 253 pounds, is regarded as a natural and versatile 3-4 linebacker who can play either side. He has 50½ career sacks.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014, when he had a career-best 14½ sacks.

The Eagles switched to a 4-3 scheme last season, forcing Barwin to play end. He had five sacks.

Barwin is the fifth free agent to sign with the Rams this off-season, joining receiver Robert Woods, offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, cornerback Kayvon Webster, and running back Lance Dunbar, who agreed to terms Thursday.

The Rams gave Buffalo Bills center Ryan Groy a two-year offer sheet, but the Bills matched it on Thursday. So the Rams' search for a replacement for released center Tim Barnes continues.

