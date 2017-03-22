USC's JuJu Smith-Schuster would welcome staying home with Rams or Chargers

The Rams added a former USC receiver to the roster when they signed free-agent Robert Woods, the Trojans’ all-time receptions leader.

Could they add another in next month’s NFL draft?

USC’s JuJu Smith-Schuster, who attended Long Beach Poly High, said Wednesday that he would be happy to play for the Rams. Or the Chargers.

“It would be nice to stay home,” Smith-Schuster said after completing tests and drills at USC’s Pro Day.

The Rams do not have a first-round pick in the NFL draft, courtesy of last year’s trade that netted quarterback Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Rams’ first pick comes in the fifth spot of the second round, the 37th overall.

The Chargers have the seventh pick and the 38th pick in the first two rounds.

Smith-Schuster finished his three-year USC career with 213 receptions, 25 for touchdowns.

Woods, who signed five-year contract with the Rams that could be worth as much as $39 million, caught 252 passes, 32 for touchdowns, in three college seasons.

