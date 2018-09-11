Rams spotlight on offense and defense from Week 1 against the Raiders

Offense
Todd Gurley: The reigning offensive player of the year started the season well, rushing for 108 yards in 20 carries. He also caught three passes, including a shovel pass that he turned into a 19-yard touchdown. Gurley was in motion from left to right on the play as coach Sean McVay expanded the ways he can use the fourth-year pro, who signed a $60-million extension before the season.
Defense
Marcus Peters: The cornerback was part of the defensive makeover that included the addition of cornerback Aqib Talib and lineman Ndamukong Suh. Peters, playing in his hometown, put the finishing touch on the victory with a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown. Peters intercepted 19 passes in the previous three seasons, the most by any NFL player in that span.