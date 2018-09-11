Advertisement

Rams spotlight on offense and defense from Week 1 against the Raiders

Gary Klein
By
Sep 10, 2018 | 11:25 PM
Rams running back Todd Gurley leaps over the defense to pick up yards against Oakland. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Offense

Todd Gurley: The reigning offensive player of the year started the season well, rushing for 108 yards in 20 carries. He also caught three passes, including a shovel pass that he turned into a 19-yard touchdown. Gurley was in motion from left to right on the play as coach Sean McVay expanded the ways he can use the fourth-year pro, who signed a $60-million extension before the season.

Defense

Marcus Peters: The cornerback was part of the defensive makeover that included the addition of cornerback Aqib Talib and lineman Ndamukong Suh. Peters, playing in his hometown, put the finishing touch on the victory with a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown. Peters intercepted 19 passes in the previous three seasons, the most by any NFL player in that span.

