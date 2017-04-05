Rams agree to terms with veteran free-agent center John Sullivan

With off-season workouts set to begin next week, the Rams on Wednesday filled a hole on theit offensive line by agreeing to terms with veteran free-agent center John Sullivan.

Sullivan, 31, played seven seasons for the Minnesota Vikings before sitting out 2015 while recovering from two back surgeries. He played last season for the Washington Redskins, starting one game. Rams Coach Sean McVay was the Redskins’ offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016.

Sullivan provides the Rams with an experienced center to help protect quarterback Jared Goff, who was sacked 26 times in seven games as a rookie.

The Rams’ search for a center began last month after they released Tim Barnes, the starter the last two seasons. The Rams gave center Ryan Groy a two-year offer sheet, but the Buffalo Bills matched the offer to keep the 26-year-old restricted free agent.

Sullivan, a sixth-round draft pick from Notre Dame in 2008, is the second veteran addition to a line that needed a significant upgrade. The Rams ranked last in the NFL in offense for the second year in a row.

The Rams signed free-agent tackle Andrew Whitworth to play on the left side, displacing Greg Robinson, the No. 2 pick in the 2014 draft.

New offensive line coach Aaron Kromer will oversee a unit that could include Whitworth starting at left tackle, Rodger Saffold at left guard, Sullivan at center, Rob Havenstein at right guard and Robinson at right tackle.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein