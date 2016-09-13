Rams tape review: L.A. loses its cool in shutout loss to the 49ers

The Rams appeared out of sync and lost their cool on their way to a 28-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on “Monday Night Football.”

Each week, we look at what worked, what didn’t and what you might have missed. This week, for the Rams, it was the end zone.

What: 49ers RB Carlos Hyde rushes for an 11-yard touchdown

Down: Second and goal

Time: 3:31 left in first quarter

Carlos Hyde jukes to his left and goes straight up the middle on this run, thanks to 49ers tight end Garrett Celek's (88) TD-sealing block on linebacker/safety Mark Barron (25). Hyde used the same move throughout the game.

What: Kenny Britt makes a 22-yard catch

Down: First and 10

Time: 14:10 left in second quarter

Kenny Britt's 22-yard reception -- the longest rushing or passing play by both teams in the first half -- was created by the patience of quarterback Case Keenum. Britt had time to get to the space behind the linebackers, who were stacking the box waiting for another run, and got into a gap in the 49ers secondary. This was one of the few times Keenum looked deep instead of underneath.

What: 49ers RB Carlos Hyde throws same move as before, picks up 16 yards

Down: First and 10

Time: 11:00 left in second quarter

Hyde (28) uses the same move he did before to suck in defensive end Eugene Sims (97), and bounces outside for a big gain.

What: Todd Gurley converts on fourth down, gets flagged for taunting

Down: Fourth and one

Time:11:36 left in second quarter

The Rams converted just three of 15 third downs. but went one for two on fourth down with this two-yard plow by Gurley. The problem is he flicked the ball to a 49ers player, incurring a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. To make matters worse, Case Keenum got picked off on the very next play.

What: 49ers WR Quinton Patton's block on Coty Sensabaugh on Shaun Draughn’s three-yard touchdown.

Down: First and goal

Time: 8:22 left in second quarter

San Francisco receiver Quinton Patt (11), lined up on the outside, makes a crucial block on Rams cornerback Coty Sensabaugh and sustains it until running back Shaun Draughn is able to get to the outside on a three-yard touchdown run.

What: Aaron Donald is ejected after two personal foul penalties, slams helmet on the ground.

Down: Second and 10

Time: 7:26 left in fourth quarter

This might be the single-most expressive image of the Rams’ season-opening loss to the 49ers.

The Rams’ frustration reaches a boiling point as middle linebacker Alec Ogletree drags his foot over Blaine Gabbert after tackling the quarterback on a scramble. That incident brings both teams face to face, with former defensive rookie of the year Aaron Donald knocking Quinton Patton’s helmet off and then making contact with an official. Donald was issued two personal foul penalties and was ejected from the game, prompting him to slam his own helmet onto the turf.

