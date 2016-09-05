Rams tape review: Goff looked good until he didn't; a huge kick return

The Rams lost to the Vikings in Minnesota, 27-25, in their exhibition season finale last week. L.A. finished the preseason with a 2-2 record and takes the field next on “Monday Night Football” against the San Francisco 49ers.

Each week we review the tape to look for what worked, what didn’t and what you might have missed. Today we begin with rookie Jared Goff, who looked ready to go, until he didn’t.

What: QB Jared Goff throws a touchdown pass to WR Kenny Britt

Down: Third and goal

Time: 11:41 left in first quarter

This was probably Jared Goff’s best drive of the preseason and he caps it all off with a backshoulder throw to Kenny Britt (18), who is being defended by rookie cornerback Mackensie Alexander (20). Britt gets his hands on Alexander and cuts to the outside, underneath the defender and catches a quick pass for a score.

What: DE Eugene Sims gets good pressure on Vikings QB Joel Stave

Down: Second and 10

Time: 4:23 left in first quarter

Rams defensive end Eugene Sims (97) is hard to miss, but Vikings center Zac Kerin (67) barely lays a hand on the 6-foot-6, 269-pounder on his way over to take the quarterback’s lunch money because he’s so focused on getting to his block on the screen pass. Sims gets free in the backfield, along with several other linemen, and the Rams are able to break up a pass intended for running back C.J. Ham (38) because they never let him loose.

What: Rams DT Morgan Fox sacks Vikings QB Joel Stave

Down: Third and 10

Time: 4:19 left in first quarter

The Rams only rush four guys, but Morgan Fox (70) sheds Vikings right guard Isame Faciane (69) so easily the lineman just sort of watches his man take down quarterback Joel Stave. Not that he’s the only player getting beat on this play. Sims, again, is too much for left tackle Carter Bykowski (60), and sends him to the ground on his way to a meeting at the quarterback.

What: Rams DT Ethan Westbrooks sacks Vikings QB Joel Stave

Down: Third and 16

Time: 15:00 left in second quarter

Defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks lets Eugene Sims get off quick on the snap and slows up just enough to use the big defensive end as a human shield to occupy the left tackle and left guard simultaneously, allowing him a free run at the quarterback.

What: Jared Goff fumbles the snap and turns the ball over to the Vikings

Down: Third and seven

Time: 1:55 left in second quarter

Here, Goff appears to be yelling out calls to his teammates just before the snap. When the ball is eventually hiked it comes out slightly to his right and before he’s got a handle on it he begins looking down the field. Turnover. In his defense, though, the Vikings were able to bring considerable pressure right up the middle on the previous play.

What: Jared Goff gets intercepted by a Vikings defensive tackle

Down: First and 10

Time: 47 seconds left in the second quarter

Now this is the first play of the series after Goff’s fumble and here he’s looking to toss the screen pass to running back Terrence Magee (37), but Vikings defensive end Justin Trattou (94) gets his arm up and bats the quarterback’s soft throw into the hands of another defender.

What: A 108-yard kick returned for a touchdown by the Vikings

Down: Kickoff

Time: 4:51 left in third quarter

Now, this 108-yard return took place late in the third quarter of the fourth preseason game where very few players who remain on both rosters remained in the game, but this is the second huge return for a touchdown the Rams’ special teams unit has given up for a score in four preseason games. The other came on the absolute first play of their first preseason game.

