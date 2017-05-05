Rams receiver Tavon Austin has wrist surgery, expected to be sidelined for organized-team activities

Rams receiver Tavon Austin had wrist surgery this week and is expected to be sidelined for organized-team activities, the team confirmed Friday.

Austin underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left wrist on Thursday. The Rams, in the second phase of off-season workouts, begin OTAs May 23. Austin is expected to be ready when training camp begins in late July.

Coach Sean McVay has described the 26-year-old Austin as a centerpiece of a remade receiving corps.

“You look at some of the things that Tavon Austin does with the ball, both in the run game and when he’s able to catch it as a receiver,” McVay said in February. “He’s a guy that you want to move all over the formation.”

Austin was the eighth player chosen in the 2013 draft. Last August, he signed a four-year, $42-million extension.

The 5-foot-9, 174-pound Austin caught 58 passes for 509 yards and three touchdowns last season. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Austin has 181 receptions, 12 for touchdowns, and also has rushed for eight touchdowns and scored on three punt returns in his career.

McVay directed the NFL’s second-best passing offense last season with the Washington Redskins and is expected to install a similar scheme with the Rams.

The Rams signed Robert Woods as a free agent and last week drafted South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett, Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Texas A&M receiver Josh Reynolds.

The receiving corps also includes Pharoh Cooper, Mike Thomas, Nelson Spruce and Bradley Marquez.

