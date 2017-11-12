Jared Goff leads Rams to victory over Houston Texans

The NFL’s highest-scoring team did not look the part for most of the game.

The Rams, playing at the Coliseum for the first time in a month, did not score a touchdown in the first half against the Houston Texans.

But quarterback Jared Goff and his receiving corps got going in the third quarter.

Goff connected with receiver Robert Woods for two touchdowns and with receiver Sammy Watkins for another en route to a 33-7 victory over the Texans on Sunday before an estimated crowd of 55,000.

Greg Zuerlein kicked four field goals and the defense forced four turnovers as the NFC West-leading Rams improved their record to 7-2 and stayed on course for their first playoff berth since 2004.

It was the Rams’ fourth consecutive victory, their first at the Coliseum since a season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts.

And it kept them in the national conversation as a potential Super Bowl contender.

Goff completed 25 of 37 passes for a career-best 355 yards and three touchdowns, without an interception.

Woods caught eight passes for 171 yards in his second consecutive two-touchdown performance.

Running back Gurley rushed for 68 yards in 11 carries and caught six passes for 68 yards.

Lineman Aaron Donald and linebacker Samson Ebukam forced fumbles and linebacker Mark Barron and defensive back Blake Countess intercepted passes for the Rams.

Texans quarterback Tom Savage completed 18 of 37 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions.

The Rams were playing at home for the first time since an Oct. 8 defeat by the Seattle Seahawks. In that 16-10 loss, the Rams scored only one touchdown.

But in the three games that followed – victories over Jacksonville, Arizona and the New York Giants – the Rams vaulted to the top of the league in scoring, averaging 32.9 points game.

Through the first half on Sunday, that status appeared in jeopardy.

The Rams managed three Zuerlein field goals on their way to a 9-7 halftime lead.

But the Rams came alive in the third quarter.

On a second-and-eight play at the Rams’ six-yard line, Goff took a snap and dropped back into the end zone. From three yards behind the goal-line he lofted a pass to Woods streaking up the middle of the field. Woods caught the ball at the 50 and sprinted to the end zone for a 94-yard touchdown.

Later in the quarter, Goff fired a 24-yard pass to Watkins, and then connected on a catch-and-run that Watkins turned into a 17-yard touchdown and 23-7 lead.

On the ensuing series, Ebukam sacked Savage and forced a fumble that was recovered by the Rams at the Texans’ 12.

Goff tossed a short screen pass to Woods, and the former USC All-American ran the ball into the end zone for a 30-7 lead.

It was the second consecutive two-touchdown performance by Woods, who took a bubble screen pass 53 yards for a touchdown against the Giants.

It was also the second game in a row that Goff showed his arm strength.

In their 51-17 victory over the Giants, Goff lofted a pass that traveled 60 yards before Watkins hauled it in for a 67-yard touchdown.

The Rams forced two first-half turnovers but managed only 131 yards and Zuerlein’s field goals en route to their 9-7 halftime lead.

Just as he did last week against the Giants, Donald sacked the quarterback and forced a fumble on the first possession. Against the Giants that play led to a touchdown that started a rout.

On Sunday, the Rams got the ball at the 12-yard line but could not take advantage. Zuerlein’s field goal gave the Rams a 3-0 lead.

With Texans defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney wreaking havoc, the Rams’ offense repeatedly stalled. Johnny Hekker, who punted only twice in each of the Rams last two games, exceeded that total by early in the second quarter.

After the Texans missed a field-goal attempt early in the second quarter, Gurley turned a screen pass into a 43-yard gain and then broke off a 15-yard run to give the Rams a first down at the 13.

Once again, however, they were forced to settle for a Zuerlein field goal and a 6-0 lead.

The Texas answered with an impressive 75-yard drive that Savage capped with a 26-yard touchdown pass to receiver Bruce Ellington.

The Texans were threatening again late in the second quarter, but Barron intercepted a pass with 1:35 left.

Goff moved the Rams with several short passes before Zuerlein came on to kick a 50-yard field goal for a 9-7 lead.

gary.klein@latimes.com

Follow Gary Klein on Twitter @latimesklein